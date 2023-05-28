The health department said fewer patients were showing symptoms of cholera.
“It is worth noting that 29 patients have since recovered and were discharged,” said the department's spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba.
Dineo Zomba lost three close family members to cholera in one week, and told the Sunday Times her grandmother and aunt had died on the same day.
A few days later, her father's condition deteriorated as they waited in a hospital queue for six hours. He died soon after being admitted.
“This feels like a nightmare. I wish someone could wake me and this was just a bad dream. I can't believe what has just happened, it's hard to accept,” she said.
SNAPS | Inside Hammanskraal's Cholera fight
Ground zero area has residents on high alert as authorities search for source
Residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas are on high alert as a cholera outbreak continues to wreak havoc.
To date, 23 people have died from the outbreak in the area, with 48 laboratory-confirmed cases of the illness at Jubilee District Hospital.
By Saturday evening, 77 patients were admitted for the disease. 229 patients had been treated for symptoms at the hospital, including 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.
