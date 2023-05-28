South Africa

SNAPS | Inside Hammanskraal's Cholera fight

Ground zero area has residents on high alert as authorities search for source

28 May 2023 - 19:36 By TimesLIVE
A water tanker refills a communal Jojo tank in Chris Hani ext 3, Hammanskraal.
A water tanker refills a communal Jojo tank in Chris Hani ext 3, Hammanskraal.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas are on high alert as a cholera outbreak continues to wreak havoc.

To date, 23 people have died from the outbreak in the area, with 48 laboratory-confirmed cases of the illness at Jubilee District Hospital.

By Saturday evening, 77 patients were admitted for the disease. 229 patients had been treated for symptoms at the hospital, including 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.

Jubilee District Hospital has opened an additional 35-bed ward to accommodate the growing number of cholera patients.
Jubilee District Hospital has opened an additional 35-bed ward to accommodate the growing number of cholera patients.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The health department said fewer patients were showing symptoms of cholera.

“It is worth noting that 29 patients have since recovered and were discharged,” said the department's spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba.

Dineo Zomba lost three close family members to cholera in one week, and told the Sunday Times her grandmother and aunt had died on the same day.

A few days later, her father's condition deteriorated as they waited in a hospital queue for six hours. He died soon after being admitted.

“This feels like a nightmare. I wish someone could wake me and this was just a bad dream. I can't believe what has just happened, it's hard to accept,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

A tanker seen delivering water to residents of Chris Hani section in Hammanskraal.
A tanker seen delivering water to residents of Chris Hani section in Hammanskraal.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A resident of Hammanskraal shows the water that comes out of their taps.
A resident of Hammanskraal shows the water that comes out of their taps.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

READ MORE:

To date, 23 people have died from cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

By 6pm on Saturday, 229 patients had been treated at the hospital, including 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in ...
News
4 hours ago

Cholera kills three from Hammanskraal family

Struggling to hold back tears, the Hammanskraal resident told how her grandmother and aunt had died on the same day.
News
21 hours ago

Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa

Suspicions that water tanker mafias are sabotaging supplies so they can keep on raking in millions.
News
21 hours ago

South Africa’s failing water system ‘awash in corruption, incompetence’

Experts say government bumbling, syndicates are toxic cocktail leading to unsafe, unreliable water supply
News
21 hours ago
Gift of the givers truck offloading water at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria.
Gift of the givers truck offloading water at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal north of Pretoria.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla
One of the residents of Hammanskraal helps Isaac Masango on a wheel chair to get water that is delivered to their area by tankers
One of the residents of Hammanskraal helps Isaac Masango on a wheel chair to get water that is delivered to their area by tankers
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A water tanker seen delivering water to residents of Chris Hani section in Hammanskraal.
A water tanker seen delivering water to residents of Chris Hani section in Hammanskraal.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Josephine Mabasa, is one of the many residents of Hammanskraal who collects water by herself from the water tankers the supplies them with water in the area.
Josephine Mabasa, is one of the many residents of Hammanskraal who collects water by herself from the water tankers the supplies them with water in the area.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation South Africa
  3. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  4. WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink ... South Africa
  5. Wanted Bulgarian organised crime figure Krasimir Kamenov executed in his ... News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...