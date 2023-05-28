To date, 23 people have died from cholera outbreak in hamanskraal

A total of 48 laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera have been received at Jubilee District Hospital, the Gauteng health department said in an update on the outbreak in the Hammanskraal area.

By 6pm on Saturday, 229 patients had been treated at the hospital, including 23 patients who have been transferred to other health facilities in Tshwane.

The health department said in the past few days, fewer patients have presented at health facilities with symptoms of the diarrhoeal disease.

The department's spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said to date, 23 people have died from the disease since the outbreak.

He said as of Saturday, there were 77 patients admitted for the disease.

“It is worth noting that 29 patients have since recovered and were discharged,” said Modiba.

Modiba said as part of efforts to manage the bacterial disease, the government has set up a field hospital in Kanana.

“The six temporary tents have been set up to immediately attend to people presenting with symptoms of dehydration, as vomiting and diarrhoea eliminate water from the body. In this temporary hospital, patients are either given oral hydration or intravenous hydration on the spot, and the most critical patients are immediately taken to hospitals in Tshwane for further management and admission," Modiba said.

The department has further urged people to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet.

“The public is advised to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration symptoms, so they can receive medical treatment. It is also critical that the public avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water,” said Modiba.

TimesLIVE

