South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Verdict in bail application of five accused of helping Thabo Bester escape

29 May 2023 - 12:18 By TimesLIVE

A verdict in the bail application of five suspects accused of helping murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to escape from prison will be handed down today.

The accused will appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

The five suspects include four former G4S employees and one person who was a technician for the IT company responsible for installing CCTV cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

They are facing charges of arson, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and aiding and abetting an inmate.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Dr Nandipha's case postponed to allow home affairs to file opposing papers

Nandipha Magudumana's urgent application to the high court in Bloemfontein, which seeks to declare her arrest and detention wrongful and unlawful, ...
News
3 days ago

Thabo Bester gets official SA ID card while Dr Nandipha will lose passport

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday confirmed convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has officially been issued with an identity ...
News
1 week ago

'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha Magudumana in court papers

Dr Nandipha Magudumana says during her arrest in Tanzania she was forcefully abducted and blindfolded, before being taken to the airport.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's South African identity document during a press briefing on Monday ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa
  2. Rwandan ‘genocidaire’ worked on Paarl wine farm as security guard News
  3. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  4. Zuma cheers on his daughter and niece at DUT graduation South Africa
  5. Clean water is a dirty business in South Africa News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...