Ugandan rights activist Clare Byarugaba said the Ugandan president had “legalised state-sponsored homophobia and transphobia” with the new law.
US President Joe Biden labelled it a “a tragic violation” of human rights and said his government would assess the law's effect “on all aspects of US engagement with Uganda”.
“We are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the US against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption,” he added.
An amended version of the law, adopted earlier this month after Museveni returned it to parliament, said merely identifying as LGBTQ is not a crime. It also revised a measure that obliged people to report homosexual activity to only require reporting when a child is involved.
'What allows such wickedness to continue in our lifetime?' – Madonsela shocked by Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Image: JAMES OATWAY Sunday Times.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has reacted to Uganda's latest anti-LGBTQ+ law, questioning its passing.
Same-sex relations are illegal in Uganda, but a new law signed by President Yoweri Museveni goes further, including the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.
The law has drawn backlash and outcry in the West, and sparked fears of sanctions from aid donors.
Taking to social media, Madonsela said she was shocking Museveni “would banish a social group from the circle of humanity deserving ubuntu-based treatment in equality with others”.
She asked why “such wickedness” was allowed to continue.
“Is the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights not applicable in Uganda? What allows such wickedness to continue in our lifetime?”
