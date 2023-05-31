South Africa

Cape Chamber welcomes talks aimed at city absorbing Eskom customers

31 May 2023 - 12:02 By TIMESLIVE
About 15% of residents receive power directly from Eskom in Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/avapeattie

Integrating all electricity infrastructure under a single management unit would contribute towards greater operational efficiency in powering the city of Cape Town. 

That’s the view of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. On Wednesday it welcomed news that the City and Eskom were engaged in discussions about the possible transfer of Eskom staff and infrastructure to the City. 

“If the move goes ahead the City would absorb Eskom-managed clients and infrastructure into its budget. About 15% of city residents receive power directly from Eskom,” said Jacques Moolman, president of the Cape chamber. 

The remainder of electricity users are supplied directly by the city. 

The city is negotiating to potentially take over Eskom-owned infrastructure to better manage the grid under its care, while investing R2.3bn in additional power generation, reported the Sunday Times. 

“While such a transfer would most likely result in greater efficiencies, the City needs to complete a full feasibility study to assess project viability. The takeover would involve assuming responsibility for historical electricity infrastructure backlogs in multiple informal areas and would therefore require additional budget allocations. However, the City’s track record in servicing clients and managing electricity infrastructure is superior to that of Eskom. Integrating all electricity infrastructure under a single management unit would therefore contribute towards greater operational efficiency,” said Moolman. 

The talks coincide with efforts by the city to engage the local business community about possible load-shedding curtailment in key industrial areas. 

“It entails private business reducing consumption by 20%, which could be achieved via installation of renewable energy infrastructure. Though project logistics are under discussion, we welcome this initiative along with the City’s multiple other efforts to reduce dependence upon Eskom,” Moolman said. 

The chamber also welcomed provincial government initiatives to provide load-shedding relief in small towns. 

