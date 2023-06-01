The Free State High Court is on Thursday hearing arguments from Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who has applied for the withdrawal of charges against her.
Magudumana suspended her earlier bail application in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. She claims her detention at the Bizzah Makhetha correctional centre in Kroonstad is unlawful. She made the same claims about her arrest in Tanzania, saying the South African authorities executed her arrest.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Dr Nandipha Magudumana seeks withdrawal of charges
Courtesy of SABC
Latest Videos