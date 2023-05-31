South Africa

Nandipha Magudumana approaching court with dirty hands: home affairs

Doctor's claim she was abducted and blindfolded 'a calculated lie', court hears

31 May 2023 - 15:03
In its responding answering affidavit to Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application to have her arrest and declared unlawful, the home affairs department is asking the court to dismiss her case with costs. File photo.
In its responding answering affidavit to Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application to have her arrest and declared unlawful, the home affairs department is asking the court to dismiss her case with costs. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The department of home affairs says Dr Nandipha Magudumana is approaching the court with dirty hands as she failed to take it into her confidence.

Magudumana filed an urgent application at the high court in Bloemfontein seeking an order to have her arrest and detention declared wrongful and unlawful. She was arrested in April in Tanzania with her boyfriend Thabo Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer who had escaped from prison. 

The assertions that she is approaching the court with dirty hands are contained in the department's answering affidavit filed by the chief director of inspectorate for immigration services, Modiri Matthews, on behalf of the minister, Aaron Motsoaledi

In the department's papers, Matthews argues that Magudumana failed to take the court into her confidence by disclosing that she left the country illegally and also entered Tanzania illegally, including what the circumstances were that led her to travel to Tanzania, including the mode of transport.

“I have checked in the Movement Control System (MCS) of the department of home affairs and found that she did not use any port of entry and exit to travel to the United Republic of Tanzania,” read the court papers. 

Dr Nandipha wanted to return to SA to be reunited with her children: Police on Tanzania deportation

The police have asked the court to strike Dr Nandipha Magudumana's case off the roll as it lacks urgency and is riddled with misrepresentation of ...
News
2 hours ago

Matthews also denied that Magudumana was arrested by members of the SA Police Service in Tanzania. His version is that she was arrested by the Tanzanian police and her arrest by a member of the SAPS was effected on arrival at Lanseria airport in Johannesburg. 

“I deny that the applicant was abducted. This is a calculated lie meant to mislead the court ... I deny that the applicant was blindfolded. There is absolutely no truth in this allegation,” read the papers. 

He also maintained that Magudumana was deported after due process by the Tanzanian immigration officers. 

“No member of SAPS in full uniform arrested the applicant in the manner alleged by the applicant. I, in any event, would not have allowed such conduct from any person. 

“The Tanzanian immigration officers had made it clear that the applicant and Bester would be handed over to members of [the] SAPS and/or transportation belonging to the SAPS.”

'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha Magudumana in court papers

Dr Nandipha Magudumana says during her arrest in Tanzania she was forcefully abducted and blindfolded, before being taken to the airport.
News
1 week ago

In her founding papers, Magudumana had argued that police also had no warrant for her arrest, but Matthews says there was no need for a warrant as Magudumana was not arrested by police in Tanzania. 

Matthews also asked the court to strike Magudumana's case off the roll for lack of urgency, with costs, including the cost of two counsel. 

The matter has been set down for hearing on Thursday at the high court in Bloemfontein. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘As a mother to daughters, I’d never let a rapist walk free,’ says woman accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape

Former G4S employee Nastassja Jansen, accused of aiding Thabo Bester to escape from prison last year, has broken her silence and pleaded her ...
News
1 day ago

Four of five accused in Thabo Bester matter denied bail

Four of the five accused in the Thabo Bester matter were on Monday denied bail by the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
News
2 days ago

Thabo Bester gets official SA ID card while Dr Nandipha will lose passport

Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday confirmed convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has officially been issued with an identity ...
News
1 week ago

Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release

Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana has launched an urgent application to declare her “arrest and abduction” unlawful.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  2. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa
  4. John Block, ex-ANC Northern Cape leader, arrested in prison over R51m ‘tender ... South Africa
  5. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death