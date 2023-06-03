Eskom suspended load-shedding on Saturday.
“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11.40am until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur,” the power provider tweeted.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Good news as Eskom suspends load-shedding
Image: 123RF
Eskom suspended load-shedding on Saturday.
“Due to improved generation capacity and lower demand, load-shedding was suspended today at 11.40am until further notice. Eskom will communicate immediately when any significant changes occur,” the power provider tweeted.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Load-shedding exemption is advocacy for system collapse': Ramokgopa
Load-shedding judgment 'vague', 'impossible to implement': Gordhan
Gatvol of the dark, Randburg residents take action
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos