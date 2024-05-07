News

George's darkest hour

Lives lost, dozens still trapped as rescue operations intensify after building collapse

07 May 2024 - 21:40 By Siphokazi Mnyobe and Brandon Nel

A loud bang and a cloud of dust, followed by silence, and moments later people screaming in sheer terror...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Farmers’ claim against SA government in Zim land expropriation case denied by ... News
  2. Durban dentist fails in his bid to be let off the hook after the death of ... News
  3. Four years later, lawyers vindicated on appeal for breaching lockdown ... News
  4. ConCourt should decide Zuma case before election, says IEC Politics
  5. Despite rising costs, R80m North West road upgrade project has stalled News

Latest Videos

Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele
George building collapse leaves builders trapped