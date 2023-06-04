South Africa

Police say public will get update on AKA murder probe 'when the time is right'

04 June 2023 - 13:08
Rapper AKA was shot dead outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban in February.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say the public will be given an update on the probe into the murder of hip-hop star Kiernan “AKA” Forbes “when the time is right”.

This comes in the wake of a media report on Sunday that a suspect allegedly part of powerful and feared family involved in taxi operations and with links to the construction, is under investigation.

The report alleges police are also investigating close associates of AKA, after his murder outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February.

Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, AKA’s friend and a celebrity chef, was also shot dead during the incident.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE on Sunday: “We have issued a statement saying we need space and time to work. We've got no updates. When the time is right, we will make it public.

“There are people who want to destabilise investigations.”

The report also claims one of the suspects was present when AKA's former fiancée Nelisiwe Tembe died after falling from the 10th floor of Cape Town’s Pepperclub Hotel two years ago in an apparent suicide.

The National Prosecuting Authority opened a new investigation into her death recently after her family exerted pressure saying they suspected foul play.

The media report also claims getaway cars, a murder weapon and prepaid airtime voucher used by one of the alleged gunmen to call the people who ordered the killing have been recovered.

It was reported last month the firearm used in the shooting had been recovered by officers in Umlazi. Police, however, refused to confirm this, saying the news reports could harm the investigations.

TimesLIVE

