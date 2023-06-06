Tlhabi said McKaiser did not share moments of his hospitalisation with the public because he wanted to be treated as an equal.
WATCH | 'He fought this illness with courage and fortitude': Redi Tlhabi's heartfelt tribute to Eusebius McKaiser
Veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi has paid tribute to her friend and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, saying he fought his illness with courage.
McKaiser died last week after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure. His manager Jackie Strydom told TimesLIVE he was going about his day without any hint of illness.
Mourners gathered at The Empire Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday to remember the late broadcaster and author.
A teary Tlhabi said she was experiencing unspeakable grief and found healing through some of McKaiser's friends.
“I am completely unmoored by Eusebius' passing. We've all lost people. It's not the first time that we have gathered at events like this, but it hits differently and it is one of those moments where I wake up in the middle of the night and think, 'What am I going to do?'
“But I know I'm not the only one. And I know that in the front row what I feel is magnified and felt 100 times as much,” she said.
“Eusebius was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2008. When we say he died suddenly, there is a context and that means he was fine that morning. He was going about his business and working.”
