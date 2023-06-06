Family, friends and colleagues of broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser gathered in Parktown, Johannesburg, for his memorial service on Tuesday.
IN PICS | Eusebius McKaiser remembered at memorial service
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
