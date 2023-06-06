South Africa

IN PICS | Eusebius McKaiser remembered at memorial service

06 June 2023 - 14:12 By TimesLIVE
A picture of the late Eusebius McKaiser at his memorial service at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Family, friends and colleagues of broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser gathered in Parktown, Johannesburg, for his memorial service on Tuesday.

Nduduzo Nyanda, Eusebius McKaiser's partner, shared their special moments at McKaiser's memorial service held at Arena holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Redi Tlhabi was one of many friends and colleagues at the memorial service for Eusebius McKaiser on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Makhudu Sefara, the editor of TimesLIVE and deputy editor of the Sunday Times, speaks about hearing of the passing of Eusebius McKaiser during the memorial service of the late broadcaster and author at Arena Holdings in Parktown on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Dawn Klatzko, a business coach who knew Eusebius McKaiser from their first day at Power FM, talks about the late broadcaster and author at his memorial service on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Redi Thlabi talks about her journey with Eusebius McKaiser and their friendship at McKaiser's memorial service held at Arena holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Family and friends of Eusebius McKaiser paid their respects to the late broadcaster and author at his memorial service held in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Sakina Kamwendo, a friend of Eusebius McKaiser, was the MC at his memorial service on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nduduzo Nyanda, Eusebius McKaiser 's partner shared their special moments at McKaiser's memorial service held at Arena holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Karyn Maughan speaks of the life that Eusebius McKaiser lived and how he touched others in his field of work at his memorial service at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Friends, family and colleagues were in attendance at the memorial service for Eusebius McKaiser, held at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Friends, family and colleagues were in attendance at the memorial service for Eusebius McKaiser on Tuesday at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Family and friends of Eusebius McKaiser came to pay their respects at his memorial service on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Zakira Mahomed, flanked by Sakina Kamwendo, addresses mourners of broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser and at his memorial service on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Friend Vukani Mde delivers a message from Lwandile Sisilana at the memorial service of Eusebius McKaiser that was held on Tuesday at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Makhudu Sefara, the editor of TimesLIVE and deputy editor of the Sunday Times, speaks about colleague and friend Eusebius McKaiser at his memorial service held at Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

