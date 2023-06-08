South Africa

'Pay up to get priority on housing list': Municipal employee nabbed

08 June 2023 - 07:47
An Emalahleni Local Municipality allegedly defraud unsuspecting homeowners into paying an amount of money with a promise of being prioritised in a housing project. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

An Emalahleni municipal employee is expected to appear in the Witbank magistrate's court on Thursday after being caught in a sting operation for allegedly defrauding homeowners.

The suspect faces fraud and corruption charges after her arrest on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said information was received by the Middleburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team about alleged illegal activities by the suspect and the team conducted a sting operation.

“It is reported that the suspect, who is employed as an information officer by the Emalahleni Local Municipality, is responsible for communicating with various stakeholders and government departments relating to housing issues,” Mogale said.

Mogale said after the acquisition of mining rights by Seriti Mine, residents living around Witbank are to be relocated to Duvha where new residences are to be built for them. He said the suspect, armed with this information, devised a plan to defraud unsuspecting homeowners into paying her with a promise of being prioritised in the housing project.

“The operation was executed wherein the suspect was arrested immediately after the transaction where an agent was allegedly allocated a house,” he said.

