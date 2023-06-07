South Africa

Kidnapped Cape Town woman rescued by police task team

07 June 2023 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges.
The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A woman allegedly abducted from her workplace on Friday has been reunited with her family after Western Cape police traced her and arrested five suspects.

Brig Novela Potelwa said this was due to the concerted efforts of a multidisciplinary provincial anti-kidnapping task team.

The Welgemoed woman was found at a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon. 

“The 31-year-old woman was kidnapped at Parow Industria on the evening of June 2 after she left a family business where she works. Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned at NY 99 in Gugulethu,” Potelwa said.

The alarm was sounded after she failed to return home from work.

“The task team comprising organised crime investigators, crime intelligence, the Hawks, special task force members, hostage negotiators, City of Cape Town and the crime scene investigation team has been hard at work pursuing leads using several investigative techniques since the kidnapping was reported.

“The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges. They are expected to appear in court in due course.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

He will get the help he needs for midyear matric exams, says family of kidnapped teen held for 13 days

Seven suspects linked to the abduction have been arrested
News
12 hours ago

Egyptian businessmen bust for ‘kidnap and murder of their business partner’

Two Egyptian businessmen have been hauled before court for allegedly kidnapping and killing a fellow countryman and former business partner.
News
1 month ago

Two men in court for MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika's murder

Two men arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, ...
News
1 day ago

CRIME STATS | Common robberies, attempted murder lead pack as contact crimes increase by 4%

Contact crimes have increased by 4%, with common robbery and attempted murder leading the pack, according to the fourth quarter crime statistics.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson dies South Africa
  2. Investigator in Thabo Bester case dies after suspected suicide South Africa
  3. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  5. ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' ... News

Latest Videos

IN FULL: Redi Tlhabi's touching speech to Eusebius McKaiser at his memorial
'Go well my gossiper-in-chief': Redi Tlhabi at Eusebius McKaiser's memorial