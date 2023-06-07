The alarm was sounded after she failed to return home from work.
“The task team comprising organised crime investigators, crime intelligence, the Hawks, special task force members, hostage negotiators, City of Cape Town and the crime scene investigation team has been hard at work pursuing leads using several investigative techniques since the kidnapping was reported.
“The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges. They are expected to appear in court in due course.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Kidnapped Cape Town woman rescued by police task team
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
A woman allegedly abducted from her workplace on Friday has been reunited with her family after Western Cape police traced her and arrested five suspects.
Brig Novela Potelwa said this was due to the concerted efforts of a multidisciplinary provincial anti-kidnapping task team.
The Welgemoed woman was found at a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.
“The 31-year-old woman was kidnapped at Parow Industria on the evening of June 2 after she left a family business where she works. Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned at NY 99 in Gugulethu,” Potelwa said.
The alarm was sounded after she failed to return home from work.
“The task team comprising organised crime investigators, crime intelligence, the Hawks, special task force members, hostage negotiators, City of Cape Town and the crime scene investigation team has been hard at work pursuing leads using several investigative techniques since the kidnapping was reported.
“The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges. They are expected to appear in court in due course.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
He will get the help he needs for midyear matric exams, says family of kidnapped teen held for 13 days
Egyptian businessmen bust for ‘kidnap and murder of their business partner’
Two men in court for MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika's murder
CRIME STATS | Common robberies, attempted murder lead pack as contact crimes increase by 4%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos