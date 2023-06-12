Senzo Meyiwa's family losing hope due to delays in murder trial

Senzo Meyiwa's family is starting to lose hope after another postponement in the murder trial.
The trial was expected to resume on Monday until Thursday, but it was postponed until July 17.
Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba said presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was not available due to ill health and may not be available for some time, depending on what his doctors say.
Meyiwa's sister, Nomalanga, who was in court on Monday, said she was disappointed as they were hoping the trial would continue.
“It's painful that we travelled and came here without anyone informing us the case will be postponed. We believe the judge didn't get sick yesterday [Sunday] or on Friday. The day they found out the judge was sick they knew the matter would be postponed,” she said.
“It seems as if there is no-one who cares about us in this trial. It looks like no-one considers us, especially Senzo's mother, [who] is at home thinking the trial is continuing. It's sad and emotional for us because we have travelled a long way with an open wound, without knowing what happened to Senzo, and we have questions we should be getting answers to” she said.
It has been almost 10 years without the family getting tangible information on what happened to Meyiwa.
“If the case keeps being postponed and people who are called to testify keep saying they don't remember some of the things, when the case drags like this, do they think those people will come and say they remember. It seems as if no-one is considerate of the family.”
Meyiwa was fatally shot in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandile, Zandile’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala in Vosloorus in October 2014.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.
Senzo Meyiwa's family losing hope due to delays in murder trial
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
