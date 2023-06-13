South Africa

WATCH | Ninth suspect appears before court in Thabo Bester escape saga

13 June 2023 - 12:10 By TimesLIVE

A 31-year-old Zimbabwean national is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with aiding rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's escape from prison.

He is the ninth person arrested in the saga.

