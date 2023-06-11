South Africa

Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case

11 June 2023 - 16:14
Police said another arrest has been made in the Thabo Bester case
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Police have made another arrest in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a 31-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“At this stage, he faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody. The suspect is likely to face more charges.”

Mathe said nine people have been arrested in the case so far.

The man is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

“The possibility of police effecting more arrests cannot be ruled out.”

Last week national police commissioner Fanie Masemola told media more arrests were expected in the case, which also involves Bester's partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

“We are investigating ... there are a lot of people involved in this investigation.”

TimesLIVE

