South Africa

KZN pensioners shot and had their house and car set alight

14 June 2023 - 15:49
Two KZN pensioners had their house and car torched by two men. Stock photo.
Two KZN pensioners had their house and car torched by two men. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

Two suspects are wanted after they allegedly shot two KwaZulu-Natal pensioners and torched their house and a car last week at Hlokozi, in Umzumbe local municipality.

It is alleged that the two pensioners, aged 74 and 75, were asleep when two men went into the house and demanded keys to the bakkie parked outside.

After they couldn’t find the keys, the two men allegedly assaulted the pensioners.

KZN provincial police spokesperson, Col Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the incident and said the suspects allegedly shot both victims in the legs. 

Netshiunda said they assaulted another family member with a firearm when the car keys were not found. 

“Suspects reportedly set the vehicle alight, which led to a house catching fire and burning down. The victims were taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Netshiunda. 

He said Msinsini police are investigating charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and arson.

TimesLIVE

