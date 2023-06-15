South Africa

Ex-employee of DJ Zinhle to go on trial in July for alleged theft

15 June 2023 - 12:06
Thabile Malatjie, a former employee of DJ Zinhle (pictured), is alleged to have stolen stock worth an unverified undisclosed amount of money while employed at her Era accessory shop.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle

A former employee of DJ Zinhle will go on trial for alleged theft in July.

Thabile Malatjie, 23, is alleged to have stolen stock worth an undisclosed amount of money while employed at DJ Zinhle's Era accessory shop.   

Malatjie appeared in the Hatfield magistrate's court in Pretoria and applied for mediation in a bid to resolve the matter and avoid prosecution. However, the mediation was refused by a senior public prosecutor.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Malatjie was arrested on January 12 after police found stock during a search of her property. 

“However, she was subsequently released on R5,000 bail, and the matter was postponed to July 24 for trial,” Mahanjana said.

TimesLIVE 

