South Africa

Tshwane moves to blacklist companies that failed to complete Rooiwal wastewater treatment upgrade

16 June 2023 - 10:22
President Cyril Ramaphosa tours the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant on June 8 2023.
President Cyril Ramaphosa tours the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant on June 8 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell

The City of Tshwane has taken steps to blacklist companies and tenderpreneurs awarded the phase 1 contract to upgrade the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said joint venture between CMS, NJR & Blackhead was given a tender to carry out the upgrade and refurbish the works at a cost of R291m.

Brink said the joint venture failed to honour the contract and the upgrade was subjected to long delays which resulted in the city terminating the contract in August 2022.

“After my calls to the city manager, the city has now resolved to blacklist the joint venture, together with its shareholders and directors, including the state capture accused, Edwin Sodi,” he said.

Brink said the city intends to invoke the provisions of the Preferential Procurement Regulations as stated in a circular by the National Treasury.

“Effectively, this means that the joint venture CMS, NJR & Blackhead, as well as its shareholders and directors, will be listed by the National Treasury as restricted suppliers. This will result in these individuals being restricted from doing or obtaining any business with the state for a period of five years.”

Brink said the city manager's office wrote to the affected parties, giving  them 14 days to respond to the city's intention to blacklist them.

The joint venture had only completed 60% of the upgrades, he said.

Brink said a forensic investigation found the tender had been awarded irregularly.

“In this regard, disciplinary steps are under way against several city officials who are implicated. Our multiparty coalition government is determined to fight corruption and to keep our original promise to run a clean, effective and corruption-free administration,” .

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Scientific body says cholera deaths could have been avoided

The Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage) says cholera deaths in Hammanskraal in Tshwane were avoidable and symptomatic of a widening ...
News
4 days ago

Ignoring 2011 report has cost government R3bn more to fix Hammanskraal water problems

Government will spend R4bn to upgrade Rooiwal wastewater treatment works in a bid to sort out water problems in Hammanskraal
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa: Rooiwal water treatment plant a ‘sorry site’

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who apologised to residents who had gathered at the Temba stadium, said the plant was built in the 1950s and has not been ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Armoured glass and high tech security keep Arthur Kaplan liquidators locked out ... News
  2. Second cold front unleashes trail of destruction in Western Cape South Africa
  3. ‘Do other fish you sell swim in a private ocean?’ consumer asks store barring ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Last interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss and wife gunned down ... News
  5. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town hit with heavy and persistent rain; roads and suburbs flooded
The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town