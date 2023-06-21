Captive lion owners have been invited to enter into private discussions with environment minister Barbara Creecy's task team, specifically to discuss voluntary interest in exiting the industry.
Talk to us in confidence: Captive lion industry asked to come forward
Task team keen to invite discussions where owners or breeders can voluntarily exit the industry
Image: Sanet Oberholzer
Captive lion owners have been invited to enter into private discussions with environment minister Barbara Creecy's task team, specifically to discuss voluntary interest in exiting the industry.
“We would be extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to have an open and frank discussion with any captive lion owners, whether this involves one or 200 lions, who would consider a voluntary exit from the captive lion industry.
“When speaking to interested parties about options and pathways, the task team would definitely consider carefully and responsibly the future of their captive lions, the potential impact on their vulnerable workers, as well as positive economic outcomes,” said team chair Kamalasen Chetty, adding that the discussions would be confidential.
Creecy has extended the team's mandate by six months to December 31.
It was appointed in December last year after a recommendation by a high-level panel on the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephants, lions, leopards and rhinos. The panel recommended the closure of the captive breeding sector, including the keeping of lions in captivity or the use of captive lions or their derivatives commercially.
The task team said it “is open to further inputs on viable and pragmatic proposals for voluntary exit options, which can include a combination of potential scenarios”.
Lion owners are encouraged to register their interest for potential voluntary exit by July 21 or by e-mailing the chairperson directly.
