South Africa

Three more suspects arrested in Thabo Bester case

All three are male employees of G4S

27 June 2023 - 17:50
Three more people have been arrested in connection with Facebook rapist Thabo Bester's daring escape from prison in May last year. File photo.
Three more people have been arrested in connection with Facebook rapist Thabo Bester's daring escape from prison in May last year. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Three more suspects have been apprehended in the Thabo Bester prison escape case, the police said on Tuesday. 

"Two of the suspects are 47 years old and the third is 37. All three are male and are all G4S employees," said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

"One suspect was arrested at his home in Botshabelo, while the other two were arrested at their place of residence in Bloemfontein. All three were arrested on Monday evening."

The trio is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Wednesday.

"They all face a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, violation of a corpse, and corruption.

"Twelve suspects have been arrested in this case. The possibility of effecting more arrests cannot be ruled out," Mathe said.

Among those arrested is Bester himself, who faked his own death in order to escape from prison in May 2022, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zolile Sekeleni. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Trial for Bester's former lawyer set to continue

The matter of the lawyer who withdrew from representing convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has been rolled over for trial on Tuesday.
News
20 hours ago

Not police policy: Why Dr Nandipha Magudumana was unchained outside court

Police have clarified the policy around treating suspects being transported to and from courts, saying they cannot be restrained while sitting in the ...
News
4 days ago

Thabo Bester’s lawyers who withdrew from his case face criminal charges themselves

The two lawyers who withdrew from representing convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester on Tuesday have court appearances to make as the accused ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  2. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  3. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  4. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  5. 'It's not our job to walk down stairs': Two KZN paramedics suspended for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'None of us are perfect', says Nicole Barlow in a 2023 video
Ramaphosa slams West for vaccine 'inequality' at Paris summit and receives ...