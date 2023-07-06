National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is updating the nation on key policing matters.
“The briefing will also focus on successes achieved by the SAPS nationwide high-density #OperationShanela,” police said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Top cop updates nation on key policing matters
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is updating the nation on key policing matters.
“The briefing will also focus on successes achieved by the SAPS nationwide high-density #OperationShanela,” police said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
POLL | Should blue light convoys be banned?
Families living in abandoned police training facility evicted, deported
Mashatile confirms VIP protection members in assault video are part of his detail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos