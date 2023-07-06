South Africa

WATCH | Top cop updates nation on key policing matters

06 July 2023 - 12:04 By TIMESLIVE

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is updating the nation on key policing matters.

“The briefing will also focus on successes achieved by the SAPS nationwide high-density #OperationShanela,” police said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

POLL | Should blue light convoys be banned?

Should blue light convoys be banned, or just stop being bullies?
News
2 days ago

Families living in abandoned police training facility evicted, deported

Limpopo authorities have arrested and deported hundreds of people, including 32 children, after evicting them from an abandoned police training ...
News
2 days ago

Mashatile confirms VIP protection members in assault video are part of his detail

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has broken his silence over the assault of civilians allegedly at the hands of VIP protection members, confirming ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Metal object flies off truck and strikes taxi passenger on Durban highway South Africa
  2. One in 10 doctors under investigation by HPCSA contemplated suicide: survey South Africa
  3. Minor 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits Johannesburg south, CGS confirms South Africa
  4. WATCH | Top cop updates nation on key policing matters South Africa
  5. BHEKISISA | From Alexander Bay to Tshwane: Meet the health department’s 'Mrs ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children
WATCH: Brave US deputy rescues woman trapped in burning car