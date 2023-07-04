“The deputy president has become aware of an unfortunate incident involving members of the SA Police Service who are attached to his protection detail and civilians which occurred in Johannesburg over the weekend.
“The deputy president abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The national [police] commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has promised a thorough investigation and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well.”
Mashatile appealed to the public to give police “the necessary space” to do their investigation.
“The deputy president has full confidence in the police under the leadership of [police minister] Bheki Cele and the command of Masemola to do the right thing in this regard.”
Mde confirmed the deputy president was not on the scene when the incident occurred.
Mashatile confirms VIP protection members in assault video are part of his detail
Image: Twitter Screenshot
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has broken his silence over the assault of civilians allegedly at the hands of VIP protection members, confirming they are attached to his protection detail.
On Monday afternoon a video clip showing more than six members of the VIP protection unit allegedly assaulting seemingly helpless men travelling in a VW Polo on the highway was circulated. One of the assaulted men was left lying at the side of the road.
Police have identified the officers in question and traced the victims featured in the clip.
On Tuesday Mashatile's spokesperson Vukani Mde confirmed the deputy president was aware of the “unfortunate incident”.
