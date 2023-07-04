POLL | Should blue light convoys be banned?

The VIP protection members involved in the alleged incident were part of deputy president Paul Mashatile's protection detail. His spokesperson Vukani Mde confirmed the deputy president was aware of the “unfortunate incident” and was not at the scene at the time.
Blue light convoys are back in the spotlight after VIP protection unit members allegedly assaulted three men on the N1 highway near Woodmead, north of Johannesburg.
A video of the incident, which went viral on Monday, showed more than six members of the unit dragging and kicking the men on the ground. One of the assaulted men was left lying on the side of the road.
Spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police had traced the victims and officers involved in the incident and those responsible and would be subjected to internal processes. She earlier said a preliminary report indicated the BMW driven by the VIP officers belongs to the police and the men are members of the service.
Police are “meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance,” said national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
The incident sparked widespread outrage and debate about blue light brigades and VIP treatment.
While some called for protection services to stop being bullies on the road, others called for blue light convoys to be banned.
The VIP protection members involved in the alleged incident were part of deputy president Paul Mashatile's protection detail. His spokesperson Vukani Mde confirmed the deputy president was aware of the “unfortunate incident” and was not at the scene at the time.
“The deputy president abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians. The national [police] commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has promised a thorough investigation and articulated the conduct expected of police officers very well.”
He asked for police to be given “the necessary space” to conduct their investigation.
Meanwhile, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee's law firm has vowed to sue those responsible for the assault.
“We can sue them [the VIP protection members]. We can get them jailed to serve time. Let them DM us. We fear fo**l”.
DA MP Andrew Whitfield said he would do everything in his power to ensure “blue light bullies are brought to book”.
“I have already engaged the executive director of Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] and will demand [police] minister [Bheki] Cele ensures police arrest these thugs within 24 hours.”
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane called it “thuggery” and said “[President Cyril] Ramaphosa, ministers and their blue lights are becoming a menace to the people”.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said those responsible should be held to account.
