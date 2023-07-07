The premier said a “combination of many things” was needed besides deploying the military.
“The army might assist but they can't be here permanently. The call for them is correct and we support it but I believe we need to strengthen the firepower of our police force and the police must be given the necessary powers to protect society without any constraints,” he said.
“The reality is we are confronted by highly armed people. They are merciless, they are harming everyone, including children and women. They are doing as they wish and behave as if they've got their own laws. When you confront such a situation, you need firepower, personnel, technology and innovations.”
‘Deploying army to fight the scourge of illegal mining won’t be easy’, says Lesufi
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says it won't be easy to deploy the army to fight the scourge of illegal mining after the death 17 people who inhaled poisonous gas at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.
Eight men, six women and three children, including a one-year-old, were confirmed dead after inhaling gas from a leaking cylinder.
Speaking to the media on Thursday after visiting the informal settlement, Lesufi said: “The community is calling for the army and the province has also called for them at some stage but the process of deploying the army is highly regulated. The president must gazette it and consult opposition political parties in the legislature, the number of soldiers must be within an appropriate budget and a committee must meet.”
Calls for illegal mining to be banned in Gauteng after gas leak claims 17 lives
