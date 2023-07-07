Joburg, JRA, Vodacom team up to keep traffic lights on during load-shedding

JRA acting CEO Zweli Nyathi said class 3 arterials such as Lever Road perform an important network function as they provide connections between various suburban areas in Midrand and act as collectors delivering traffic to the major class 2 arterials such as New Road and the N1 freeway.
Image: Alaister Russell
The City of Johannesburg and Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) have partnered Vodacom to keep traffic lights working during load-shedding.
The partnership comes amid public outcry over unofficial and untrained “pointsmen” taking up duties at intersections. Power to keep traffic lights operating will be sourced from Vodacom's adjacent buildings.
Vodacom will provide backup power to the traffic lights at intersections near the Vodacom campus in Midrand on 13th Road and Vodacom Boulevard (entrance and exit) and Lever Road and Vodacom Boulevard.
“Motorists spend an extended amount of time stuck in traffic because of non-functioning traffic lights. And when people are running late, this hinders their productivity, which affects our economy and causes a rise in criminal activity and accidents,” said Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom.
“Through this partnership we hope to drive efficiency and safety on our roads. We are always exploring ways we can work with the government to address the many socioeconomic ills affecting our country. Our participation in this traffic initiative with the JRA aligns with our purpose-led strategy.”
Eskom’s unintended job-creation scheme helps DIY traffic cops
