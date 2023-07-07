Africa

Human rights lawyer representing Zimbabwean opposition politicians assaulted

07 July 2023 - 06:41 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
A Zimbabwean lawyer was allegedly assaulted by four men. File photo.
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA

Human rights lawyer Obey Shava was allegedly attacked, by four unidentified men who left him severely injured, said  Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Shava is a member of ZLHR who represented two opposition politicians, legislator Joana Mamombe and activist Cecilia Chimbiri from the Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC) party, who were acquitted of criminal charges of fabricating a story about being abducted while in police custody and later tortured in 2020.

In a statement, ZLHR said Shava was attacked on July 5 by four unidentified men who masqueraded as potential clients in need of legal assistance.

“Shava met the so-called potential clients who were driving a Mercedes Benz vehicle without  registration plates. On meeting them the men assaulted Shava and he sustained injuries. They also assaulted an assistant at his law firm  who managed to escape.”

“ZLHR condemns this barbaric form of violence against Shava as a violation of human rights. He has a right to live free from violence and mistreatment. We believe this savage attack on Shava is a desperate attempt to silence him and deter him from carrying out his critical work as a legal practitioner.”

 ZLHR said law enforcement, prosecutorial authorities and government should investigate, prosecute and penalise the perpetrators of the ttack, and make “meaningful steps to enable lawyers to carry out their professional duties safely and independently, and protect them against assault, intimidation threats and other forms of reprisals”.

Shava sustained broken legs and was admitted to  hospital in Harare.

In 2020, he was arrested and detained for around four hours  when he visited the Harare central police station with three of his clients.

In a statement on social media, the International Commission of Jurists  - Africa (ICJ) condemned the attack on the human rights lawyer, saying “lawyers shall not be identified with their clients or their clients’ causes as a result of discharging their functions”.

 “ICJ is deeply concerned about the vicious attack on Zimbabwean lawyer Obey Shava who represented Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri after their abduction and torture, sexual assault and torture. That this attack follows during the same week  Joana and Cecilia were acquitted of criminal charges alleging that they lied about the abduction, torture, sexual assault does not appear to be coincidental.”

 “A reminder of the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers Article 18: Lawyers shall not be identified with their clients or their clients’ causes as a result of discharging their functions,” said ICJ

Lawyers in Zimbabwe have been under attack. Early this year human rights lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere was allegedly assaulted by riot police. Kadzere was representing 26 opposition activists arrested in Harare while attending a meeting at a party member’s house.

 Fadzayi Mahere, constitutional lawyer and spokesperson for the CCC said the violence against lawyers must stop.

 “No lawyer should be beaten because they represent opposition politicians. It is not a crime to litigate public interest, human rights and electoral matters. The cowardly assault on Obey Shava must shock the conscience of our society. Violence against lawyers must stop.”

