Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang who killed three people, including a taxi driver, in Limpopo at the weekend.
According to police, three men were at a local food outlet in Mohodi when unknown suspects arrived in a white Audi on Saturday night.
They opened fire on the three men before fleeing the scene, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“The victims are a taxi owner aged 54 and two other men aged 33 and 37. They were all declared dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said.
Their identities will be disclosed in due course, he said.
The motive for the killings is unknown but taxi violence has not been ruled out.
“Police have opened three cases of murder and these are being investigated by the provincial taxi violence investigation unit,” Ledwaba said.
Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the attack and tasked a team to trace the suspects.
Manhunt launched for Limpopo drive-by shooters who killed three people
Armed suspects arrived at a food outlet in a white Audi and opened fire
Image: 123RF
