South Africa

Manhunt launched for Limpopo drive-by shooters who killed three people

Armed suspects arrived at a food outlet in a white Audi and opened fire

10 July 2023 - 10:22
Police are searching for armed suspects who killed three people at the weekend. File photo.
Police are searching for armed suspects who killed three people at the weekend. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed gang who killed three people, including a taxi driver, in Limpopo at the weekend. 

According to police, three men were at a local food outlet in Mohodi when unknown suspects arrived in a white Audi on Saturday night. 

They opened fire on the three men before fleeing the scene, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“The victims are a taxi owner aged 54 and two other men aged 33 and 37. They were all declared dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he said.

Their identities will be disclosed in due course, he said.

The motive for the killings is unknown but taxi violence has not been ruled out.

“Police have opened three cases of murder and these are being investigated by the provincial taxi violence investigation unit,” Ledwaba said.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the attack and tasked a team to trace the suspects.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN man riddled with bullets while seated in car

A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot multiple times, allegedly with a high-calibre weapon, in yet another shooting incident in the province.
News
3 days ago

Six trucks set alight on N3 corridor between Gauteng and KZN

An arson attack on Saturday night led to six trucks being set alight on Van Reenen's Pass, which caused the closure of the N3 toll route.
News
1 day ago

We are under siege and I don't think we have a plan: Lesufi on illegal mining

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi believes government strategies to deal with illegal mining need to be overhauled.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘No responses from Mkhwebane will not delay committee report,’ says chairperson ... South Africa
  2. Illegal abalone processing facility uncovered in upmarket Constantia South Africa
  3. Three bodies found in Pietermaritzburg township South Africa
  4. Icy weather bites Eskom too as load-shedding ramped to stage 4 from 1pm South Africa
  5. Body of missing KZN girl found South Africa

Latest Videos

Snow falls in Gauteng!
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS