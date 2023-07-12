Joburg Water said all towers and some reservoirs were empty at the Eikenhof booster pumping station.
TimesLIVE
Some Joburg reservoirs critically low to empty on first day of 58-hour planned water shutdown
Image: ekarin/ 123rf.com
Technical teams from Johannesburg Water continue to monitor the status of the affected system during the Rand Water 58-hour shutdown.
While work progresses, some reservoirs were recorded as critically low to empty, affecting various parts of the city.
The entity said on Wednesday, the work was completed according to a scheduled eight-hour time frame in the Daleside booster pumping station. Supply in Ennerdale, Orange Farm and Lawley areas affected by the Daleside station was normalising.
The planned shutdown started at 7pm on Tuesday and is expected to end at 5am on Friday.
Rand Water implemented the shutdown to replace and upgrade old infrastructure and reduce unplanned breakdowns.
Reservoirs in Zwartjkopjes booster pumping station, which supplies areas of Johannesburg South and the CBD, still had capacity but was taking a downward trajectory. It was estimated that recovery in these areas would take five days after the work was completed.
