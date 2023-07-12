Snow, snow everywhere — and not a drop to drink (or bath in).
With this week’s planned water shutdown, it’s safe to say Joburg surprises have reached new heights. Not only did we experience the first snowfall in the province in about a decade, but now Rand Water has embarked on a shutdown for infrastructure maintenance. We already have load-shedding to contend with, so adding no water to the list is exhausting.
But despite the water situation, we refuse to leave you without any ammunition or hacks to help you feel fresh and look presentable. Just because there is no water, there’s no excuse to not keep your hygiene up to standard. Even though you won’t be able to enjoy your usual full-pressure shower and beauty routine, make sure to have these essential products in your arsenal to weather the storm.
Three hacks to help you stay fresh during the Joburg water shutdown
Having no water sucks, but your beauty routine doesn’t have to
Image: 123RF/rido
Snow, snow everywhere — and not a drop to drink (or bath in).
With this week’s planned water shutdown, it’s safe to say Joburg surprises have reached new heights. Not only did we experience the first snowfall in the province in about a decade, but now Rand Water has embarked on a shutdown for infrastructure maintenance. We already have load-shedding to contend with, so adding no water to the list is exhausting.
But despite the water situation, we refuse to leave you without any ammunition or hacks to help you feel fresh and look presentable. Just because there is no water, there’s no excuse to not keep your hygiene up to standard. Even though you won’t be able to enjoy your usual full-pressure shower and beauty routine, make sure to have these essential products in your arsenal to weather the storm.
1. WATERLESS CLEANSING:
Hygiene is always the priority in a water shortage, so while you may be collecting the resource from water tanks and bathing in a bucket or sink, ensure you have a bottle of micellar water and cotton pads or cleansing wipes for cleansing skin and armpits.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
2. FACIAL MIST:
When you don’t have the luxury of ample water, you skin can feel unfresh or drier than usual, especially in winter. Keep a soothing, hyaluronic acid-rich facial mist in your bag or car to spritz the face throughout the day to give skin a fresh-faced glow and help with dryness or tightness.
Image: supplied
Image: supplied
3. SHOWER IN A CAN:
The most obvious way to keep things fresh is to trust the good ol’ “shower in a can”, or deodorant. After cleansing your armpits of sweat and odour using a cleansing wipe or sinkful of water, apply a roll-on deodorant and finish off with your favourite fragrance. Go for an eau de parfum that will last all day.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
No shower? No problem — here are 5 winter fragrance ideas to stay fresh
Twelve age-defying skincare hacks for the modern man
Sun Smarts: 12 ways to get savvy about your skin’s sun exposure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos