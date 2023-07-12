Lifestyle

Three hacks to help you stay fresh during the Joburg water shutdown

Having no water sucks, but your beauty routine doesn’t have to

12 July 2023 - 16:40 By NOKUBONGA THUSI
Out beauty editor weighs in on how you can stay fresh and clean during the water outage.
Snow, snow everywhere — and not a drop to drink (or bath in).

With this week’s planned water shutdown, it’s safe to say Joburg surprises have reached new heights. Not only did we experience the first snowfall in the province in about a decade, but now Rand Water has embarked on a shutdown for infrastructure maintenance. We already have load-shedding to contend with, so adding no water to the list is exhausting.

But despite the water situation, we refuse to leave you without any ammunition or hacks to help you feel fresh and look presentable. Just because there is no water, there’s no excuse to not keep your hygiene up to standard. Even though you won’t be able to enjoy your usual full-pressure shower and beauty routine, make sure to have these essential products in your arsenal to weather the storm. 

1. WATERLESS CLEANSING:

Hygiene is always the priority in a water shortage, so while you may be collecting the resource from water tanks and bathing in a bucket or sink, ensure you have a bottle of micellar water and cotton pads or cleansing wipes for cleansing skin and armpits.

WBeauty Cleansing Wipes Fragrance Free, R50, woolworths.co.za
Garnier Skin Active Micellar Oil-Infused Cleansing Water 400ml, R120.
2. FACIAL MIST:

When you don’t have the luxury of ample water, you skin can feel unfresh or drier than usual, especially in winter. Keep a soothing, hyaluronic acid-rich facial mist in your bag or car to spritz the face throughout the day to give skin a fresh-faced glow and help with dryness or tightness.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Bouncy Jelly Mist 57ml, R225
Shower To Shower Happy Days Deodorant Spray 150ml, R36; Shower To Shower Happy Days Roll-On 50ml, R20.
3. SHOWER IN A CAN: 

The most obvious way to keep things fresh is to trust the good ol’ “shower in a can”, or deodorant. After cleansing your armpits of sweat and odour using a cleansing wipe or sinkful of water, apply a roll-on deodorant and finish off with your favourite fragrance. Go for an eau de parfum that will last all day.

