South Africa

It wasn’t me: Sodi blames dead partner for Rooiwal upgrade mess

Lawyers respond to City of Tshwane intention to blacklist companies

14 July 2023 - 16:14
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has blamed his late partner in the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant tender, saying the completion of the project failed due to the director’s fraudulent conduct...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | The untouchables: a kick in the teeth for human rights (and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Water report ignored by City of Tshwane officials reveals a flood of ... News
  3. Tshwane moves to blacklist companies that failed to complete Rooiwal wastewater ... South Africa
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | When corruption is enough to make you sick Opinion

Latest

  1. Court sets aside SAHRC decision that exonerated Malema of hate speech South Africa
  2. Public must play a bigger role if the NHI is to succeed South Africa
  3. Circus comes to town but animal rights activists not impressed South Africa
  4. Aspartame may cause cancer but you would have to consume excessive amounts — WHO World
  5. It wasn’t me: Sodi blames dead partner for Rooiwal upgrade mess South Africa

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside