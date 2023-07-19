South Africa

IN PICS | Massive gasline explosion shakes Bree Street in Joburg CBD

19 July 2023 - 19:18 By TimesLIVE
Social media flooded with images of destruction after gas explosion in Bree Street.
Image: Bathandwa Malingo

Johannesburg's metro police closed off multiple streets around Bree Street after a reported underground gas explosion.

ER24 confirmed several patients with minor to moderate injuries but no fatalities. Videos and images circulated on social media showing severe damage to the road and vehicles parked along the busy route.

Emergency services are on-site. The public is urged to steer clear of the area

This is a developing story.

