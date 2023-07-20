Expert weighs in on integrity of buildings near Joburg explosion

Buildings near Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street in the Johannesburg CBD are likely to have been affected by the explosion on Wednesday afternoon but the buildings' structural integrity depended on the foundations used.

This is the view of Prof Felix Okonta, head of geotechnical and pavement engineering research at the University of Johannesburg.

Speaking on Thursday, he said the explosion happened close to buildings and "we can assume those vibrations affected them".

Okonta said the question was whether the buildings had the ability to absorb vibrations without suffering any form of structural damage.

Okonta said the buildings in the area were old and their ability to withstand vibrations depended on the foundations used during their construction.

He said there was a possibility some of the buildings had the simple shallow part foundations, while others had more robust basement foundations as used in shopping malls, moving to the more expensive raft foundations while others had pile foundations used in the construction of tall buildings such as Carlton Centre.

"