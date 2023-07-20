DA digs in its heels with Putin court case
President Ramaphosa has ‘never’ clearly stated in his court papers that if Putin were to arrive in SA, he would be arrested, says DA
20 July 2023 - 18:21
The DA is pressing ahead with its court case about South Africa’s legal obligation to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite the announcement on Wednesday that Putin will not be attending the upcoming Brics summit in August. ..
