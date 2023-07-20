Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife field rangers say there is no evidence of roaming lions in eMphendle, KwaZulu-Natal, where residents reported spotting two lions on Sunday.
Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said after a four-day search there was no evidence of lions in the area, despite a goat and cow found dead in a veld.
Mntambo said their team from Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, who usually deal with such cases, found the cow and goat were not killed by a lion.
“We could not find any evidence there was a lion in the area. We do not know how the cow died, but after it died some wild animals and dogs ate it. There is a chance the cow was killed by a wild animal, but it was not a lion,” Mntambo said.
He said since Sunday, after the initial reports, there had been no further alerts from the residents reporting to have seen a lion again.
“Our team is no longer in the area, but if residents hear or see anything they must alert us,” he said.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife rangers find no evidence of ‘roaming lions’ after cow found dead
Warning: this story contains graphic images.
Image: UMlalazi municipality/ Facebook
Image: UMlalazi municipality/Facebook
Mntambo said the nearest reserve in the area was Hluhluwe-iMfolozi, situated more than 100km, and no lions were reported missing from the reserve.
Last year, six lions escaped from an Ezemvelo reserve and killed at least six cows in the Okhukho area. The lions were killed.
Umlalazi municipality mayor Queen Xulu warned hunters from eMphendle not to search for the wild animal, or animals, that were spotted.
“I hear there are local hunters who want to go and search for the suspected wild animal roaming the area. I warn people not to do this.
“We cannot allow people to search for dangerous animals because we do not know what will happen when they encounter the animal or animals. We wish the authorities to explore all avenues to find the source that is eating the cattle. The animal has started eating animals and it means people will be next, especially now that the schools have been reopened and children pass through the forest to school,” Xulu said.
