WATCH | Reserve Bank announces interest rate decision

20 July 2023 - 15:10 By TIMESLIVE

Couresy of SABC.

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee will announce its repo rate decision on Thursday.

The easing of inflation has given the committee some leeway to slow interest rate hikes.

June consumer inflation dropped to 5.4% from 6.3% in May and all eyes are on the central bank.

