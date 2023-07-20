The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee will announce its repo rate decision on Thursday.
The easing of inflation has given the committee some leeway to slow interest rate hikes.
June consumer inflation dropped to 5.4% from 6.3% in May and all eyes are on the central bank.
WATCH | Reserve Bank announces interest rate decision
Couresy of SABC.
