South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: 'Sick' Zandile Khumalo continues her testimony

20 July 2023 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy: SABC News

Zandile Khumalo continues giving testimony at the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Thursday.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that state prosecutor George Baloyi told the court Khumalo, who had been testifying, was not feeling well.

READ MORE:

Emotional Zandile Khumalo recounts realisation that Senzo Meyiwa could not be saved after shooting

Zandile Khumalo teared up on Wednesday as she recalled the final moments of her sister's boyfriend, footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
News
21 hours ago

Zandile Khumalo identifies suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Zandile Khumalo told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday she recognised accused No 2, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the two intruders who tried ...
News
20 hours ago

'Three shots were fired,' says Zandi Khumalo in fresh Meyiwa trial

Three gunshots went off in a Vosloorus house the day football star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in a Vosloorus home on in October 2014.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Zimbabwe's $1bn lithium plan faces setback as Chinese partner cuts stake Africa
  2. Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Koran burning plans World
  3. One person killed in Durban crash South Africa
  4. Hong Kong man jailed for three months for 'insulting national anthem' World
  5. Russia strikes Ukrainian port cities for third consecutive night World

Latest Videos

WATCH | 'We felt the earth shaking': Eyewitness at Joburg explosion
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD