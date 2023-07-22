Phakeng left UCT earlier this year after almost five years as vice-chancellor. She faced accusations of misconduct, bullying and intimidation.
Last year, she said issues at the university took a toll on her mental health and she was admitted in hospital.
Speaking on her leadership journey, Phakeng said one of the most challenging aspects was the pursuit of excellence, while maintaining a culture of accountability.
“As a black woman, I cannot afford to fail in any role I undertake. Excellence is therefore not just a goal, but a priority, as it reflects not only on my individual accomplishments, but also on the broader representation of black women in leadership.
“At the same time, as a woman, I know pain and struggle. It is therefore my duty to embody understanding and empathy in my leadership.”
Toxicity of past six years dumped on Kilimanjaro: Mamokgethi Phakeng on climbing mountain
Image: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng/Twitter
“The toxicity of the past six years has been dumped on Kilimanjaro and we are starting afresh.”
These were the words of former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng this week after she climbed Africa's highest mountain.
Phakeng was part of the annual #Trek4Mandela team which tackles Kilimanjaro to raise funds for sanitary pads for underprivileged girls.
“It was a true reflection of the struggles of the past six years — constant fights with the unknown. As tough as it was, I consistently found strength to soldier on,” she said.
“I could have chosen to quit midway, but I chose to confront all the struggles head on ... I’ve let go of my past and forgave myself and others.”
RECAP: What you need to know about Mamokgethi Phakeng’s turbulent time at UCT
Phakeng left UCT earlier this year after almost five years as vice-chancellor. She faced accusations of misconduct, bullying and intimidation.
Last year, she said issues at the university took a toll on her mental health and she was admitted in hospital.
Speaking on her leadership journey, Phakeng said one of the most challenging aspects was the pursuit of excellence, while maintaining a culture of accountability.
“As a black woman, I cannot afford to fail in any role I undertake. Excellence is therefore not just a goal, but a priority, as it reflects not only on my individual accomplishments, but also on the broader representation of black women in leadership.
“At the same time, as a woman, I know pain and struggle. It is therefore my duty to embody understanding and empathy in my leadership.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
‘I expected retirement to be devastating’: Former UCT VC Phakeng on life after varsity tenure
‘I seek a judicial review’: Pheladi Gwangwa takes UCT to court over ousting as council deputy chair
UCT council chair Babalwa Ngonyama quits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos