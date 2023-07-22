South Africa

Toxicity of past six years dumped on Kilimanjaro: Mamokgethi Phakeng on climbing mountain

22 July 2023 - 09:07 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
'I could have chosen to quit midway, but I chose to confront all the struggles head on ... I’ve let go of my past and forgave myself and others,' said Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng after climbing Africa's highest mountain.
Image: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng/Twitter

“The toxicity of the past six years has been dumped on Kilimanjaro and we are starting afresh.”

These were the words of former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng this week after she climbed Africa's highest mountain.

Phakeng was part of the annual #Trek4Mandela team which tackles Kilimanjaro to raise funds for sanitary pads for underprivileged girls.   

“It was a true reflection of the struggles of the past six years — constant fights with the unknown. As tough as it was, I consistently found strength to soldier on,” she said.

“I could have chosen to quit midway, but I chose to confront all the struggles head on ... I’ve let go of my past and forgave myself and others.”

RECAP: What you need to know about Mamokgethi Phakeng’s turbulent time at UCT

TimesLIVE traces the ‘power struggle’ at the tertiary institution
News
4 months ago

Phakeng left UCT earlier this year after almost five years as vice-chancellor. She faced accusations of misconduct, bullying and intimidation.

Last year, she said issues at the university took a toll on her mental health and she was admitted in hospital.

Speaking on her leadership journey, Phakeng said one of the most challenging aspects was the pursuit of excellence, while maintaining a culture of accountability.

“As a black woman, I cannot afford to fail in any role I undertake. Excellence is therefore not just a goal, but a priority, as it reflects not only on my individual accomplishments, but also on the broader representation of black women in leadership.

“At the same time, as a woman, I know pain and struggle. It is therefore my duty to embody understanding and empathy in my leadership.” 

READ MORE:

‘I expected retirement to be devastating’: Former UCT VC Phakeng on life after varsity tenure

Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says she expected retirement to be “utterly devastating” but that hasn't been ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘I seek a judicial review’: Pheladi Gwangwa takes UCT to court over ousting as council deputy chair

Gwangwa has accused the council of ‘falsely’ accusing her of bias and wants the decision to be reviewed and set aside
News
1 month ago

UCT council chair Babalwa Ngonyama quits

University of Cape Town council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama, has resigned.
News
2 months ago
