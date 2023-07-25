Department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said since the introduction of the wardens in 361 wards in township informal settlements, the fight against crime had accelerated, ensuring timely response to crimes.
Community safety department dismisses claims wardens involved in murder of 'drug dealer'
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Crime-prevention wardens, popularly known as Amapanyaza, were not involved in the murder of an alleged drug dealer in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on July 19, says Gauteng's department of community safety.
Robert “Kicks” Varrie died after being interrogated by Xolani Khumalo, a presenter of Moja Love’s anti-drug TV show Sizokuthola.
According to City Press, Varrie was declared dead after filming of Sizokuthola, then dropped off at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus last week.
The department said crime-prevention wardens were in Katlehong as part of ward-based policing and were not involved in interrogating Varrie.
It added that it is relentless in efforts to strengthen the fight against crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism through the recruitment of the 6,000 wardens, who work with law-enforcement authorities to keep Gauteng safe.
Durban policewoman nabbed in R6m cocaine bust
Department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said since the introduction of the wardens in 361 wards in township informal settlements, the fight against crime had accelerated, ensuring timely response to crimes.
“These wardens [undertake] early warning crime-intelligence gathering through interaction with community structures and other sources, as well as tackling lawlessness through heightened enforcemen."
Efforts to undermine their work must be treated with contempt, he added.
“The department will not be derailed in its concerted efforts to build safer communities, as envisaged in the National Development Plan 2030.
“In the meantime, the department calls upon the members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”
Morwane said residents have avenues through which to raise policing concerns, rather than resorting to vigilantism.
These include raising matters with police stations and community leaders.
“The department will continue to work closely with law-enforcement agencies to root out drugs in our respective communities since they are one of the many contributing factors to crime,” added Morwane.
