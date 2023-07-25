South Africa

Community safety department dismisses claims wardens involved in murder of 'drug dealer'

25 July 2023 - 18:45
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng department of community safety says it will not allow people to stymie its work.
The Gauteng department of community safety says it will not allow people to stymie its work.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Crime-prevention wardens, popularly known as Amapanyaza, were not involved in the murder of an alleged drug dealer in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on July 19, says Gauteng's department of community safety. 

Robert “Kicks” Varrie died after being interrogated by Xolani Khumalo, a presenter of Moja Love’s anti-drug TV show Sizokuthola.

According to City Press, Varrie was declared dead after filming of Sizokuthola, then dropped off at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus last week. 

The department said crime-prevention wardens were in Katlehong as part of ward-based policing and were not involved in interrogating Varrie.

It added that it is relentless in efforts to strengthen the fight against crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism through the recruitment of the 6,000 wardens, who work with law-enforcement authorities to keep Gauteng safe. 

Durban policewoman nabbed in R6m cocaine bust

Two Durban women - one of them a police officer - were arrested after cocaine with a street value of R6m was recovered at a flat in the CBD.
News
2 months ago

Department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane said since the introduction of the wardens in 361 wards in township informal settlements, the fight against crime had accelerated, ensuring timely response to crimes.

“These wardens [undertake] early warning crime-intelligence gathering through interaction with community structures and other sources, as well as tackling lawlessness through heightened enforcemen."

Efforts to undermine their work must be treated with contempt, he added.

“The department will not be derailed in its concerted efforts to build safer communities, as envisaged in the National Development Plan 2030. 

“In the meantime, the department calls upon the members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.” 

Morwane said residents have avenues through which to raise policing concerns, rather than resorting to vigilantism.

These include raising matters with police stations and community leaders.   

“The department will continue to work closely with law-enforcement agencies to root out drugs in our respective communities since they are one of the many contributing factors to crime,” added Morwane. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Alleged drug dealer dies in filmed drug bust

A storm has erupted over the death of a man who was accused of being a drug dealer and interrogated during the filming of a popular antidrug TV show.
News
2 days ago

Crystal meth syndicate exposed on Cape Flats

A suspected Nigerian drug supplier was arrested in Table View linking Nigerian organised crime to Mitchell’s Plain Numbers Gang
News
2 days ago

Cape drug dealer threatens journalist in court: ‘You're dead’

Convicted drug dealer Fadwaan Murphy threatened a journalist in the Western Cape high court on Tuesday, in full view of a large contingent of heavily ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Oh brother! Advertising regulator rejects 'Vaping Saves Lives' claims News
  2. ‘She never swam in the ocean but drowned in it’ says mother of seven-year-old ... News
  3. Tourism establishments left reeling as KZN south coast’s water crisis deepens News
  4. SA has a shortage of top-rated mathematicians — especially women News
  5. Joburg entities work flat out to repair Bree Street, restore power and water South Africa

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Bongiwe Msomi is captaining the national team at the 2023 Netball World Cup