Two Durban women — one of them a police officer — were arrested after cocaine with a street value of R6m was found at a flat in the CBD.
Metro Police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the team received a tip-off that drugs were being stored at a flat in the Point area.
Surveillance was conducted to confirm the information and a search warrant was secured.
When the team searched the flat they found “a substantial amount of pure cocaine”, worth about R6m.
Zungu said the two women — aged 52 and 49 — were arrested and charged at the local police station.
“One of them is a policewoman,” he said.
Durban policewoman nabbed in R6m cocaine bust
Image: Durban Metro Police Facebook page
