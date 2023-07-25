On Tuesday the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will continue to cross-examine the first state witness Zandile Khumalo.
During cross-examination in the Pretoria high court on Monday, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of five men accused of killing footballer Meyiwa in 2014, accused Khumalo of fabricating her evidence.
She failed to give a full description of the clothes worn by the second suspect.
Mshololo said the reason she could not do so was because “there was no second suspect. You are fabricating your story.”
Khumalo maintained she was telling the truth and had no intention to lie to the court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC.
On Tuesday the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will continue to cross-examine the first state witness Zandile Khumalo.
During cross-examination in the Pretoria high court on Monday, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of five men accused of killing footballer Meyiwa in 2014, accused Khumalo of fabricating her evidence.
She failed to give a full description of the clothes worn by the second suspect.
Mshololo said the reason she could not do so was because “there was no second suspect. You are fabricating your story.”
Khumalo maintained she was telling the truth and had no intention to lie to the court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
Defence wants Kelly Khumalo in court in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Mshololo calls Zandile Khumalo's testimony 'a fabrication'
Defence maintains Senzo Meyiwa was possibly shot by one of the people in the Khumalo household
'Watch your tone', Zandile Khumalo tells defence lawyer in fiery exchange
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos