South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

25 July 2023 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC.

On Tuesday the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will continue to cross-examine the first state witness Zandile Khumalo. 

During cross-examination in the Pretoria high court on Monday, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of five men accused of killing footballer Meyiwa in 2014, accused Khumalo of fabricating her evidence.

She failed to give a full description of the clothes worn by the second suspect.

Mshololo said the reason she could not do so was because “there was no second suspect. You are fabricating your story.”

Khumalo maintained she was telling the truth and had no intention to lie to the court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Defence wants Kelly Khumalo in court in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The defence in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa has told the Pretoria high court an application will be brought to call singer Kelly ...
News
22 hours ago

Mshololo calls Zandile Khumalo's testimony 'a fabrication'

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of five men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, has accused state witness Zandile ...
News
14 hours ago

Defence maintains Senzo Meyiwa was possibly shot by one of the people in the Khumalo household

Advocate Nxumalo wanted to show inconsistencies and contradictions in Zandile Khumalo's statement from the evidence she gave in court.
News
18 hours ago

'Watch your tone', Zandile Khumalo tells defence lawyer in fiery exchange

“Please watch your tone when you talk to me. I am not your wife, I am someone's wife. Tone down.”
News
21 hours ago
