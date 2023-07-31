South Africa

Media barred from identifying municipal officials in Zandile Gumede trial amid safety fears

31 July 2023 - 10:45 By TANIA BROUGHTON
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede in the dock in the Durban high court for her corruption trial. File photo.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede in the dock in the Durban high court for her corruption trial. File photo.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Amid fears for the safety of witnesses, the media has been barred from naming municipal officials set to testify in the Zandile Gumede graft trial in the Durban high court over the next few weeks.

Presiding judge Sharmaine Balton told journalists in chambers this was agreed by prosecutors and defence lawyers on Friday after the trial stalled last week.

She said the agreement meant the trial could continue and witnesses would feel safe.

A witness due to testify last Monday experienced an incident at her home when a shot was fired through her bedroom window.

A senior municipal official is expected to testify on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Gumede whistle-blower 'survived three attempts to kill him'

For the past five years, Mbuso Ngcobo, chief whistle-blower in the R320m corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, says he has ...
News
1 day ago

Witnesses in Zandile Gumede trial 'too scared to testify' after shots fired at home of municipal official

A shot was fired through the bedroom window of a key witness in the trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
News
1 week ago

Zandile Gumede corruption trial gets under way with warning from judge

The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering resumed on Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Steep increase in fines for illegal dumping and littering in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Zululand pensioners ask government to save them from their thieving ... South Africa
  3. No call to cops or emergency services for help after Senzo Meyiwa was shot South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more teen girls than boys have HIV? South Africa
  5. Off-duty law enforcement officer killed by stray bullet in gang shoot-out South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa