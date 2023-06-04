91-year-old Durban woman injured in pit bull attack

"The officer drove into the yard and tried to distract the dog while her son rushed to rescue the woman.
"The dog became aggressive and was finally restrained. The owner of the dog took his pet away."
The traumatised woman suffered lacerations and was attended to by paramedics
"Residents were furious that the aged resident had to endure that ordeal.
"PT Alarms urges dog owners to ensure their pets are safely housed where citizens both young and old are protected from any potential attack."
A 91-year-old Durban woman was injured during an encounter with a vicious pit bull on Saturday.
Private security company PT Alarms said in statement the incident happened in Merebank, south of Durban.
"The PT Alarms Tactical unit was in the area and was flagged by a client requesting assistance. The dog appeared aggressive."
The elderly woman was found laying helpless on the ground
"The dog was all over the lady and residents feared approaching the dog.
KZN woman bitten 'to the bone' in pit bull attack
