South Africa

91-year-old Durban woman injured in pit bull attack

04 June 2023 - 09:16
A 91-year-old woman was injured during an encounter with a pit bull in Durban on Saturday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ALEKTA

A 91-year-old Durban woman was injured during an encounter with a vicious pit bull on Saturday.

Private security company PT Alarms said in statement the incident happened in Merebank, south of Durban.

"The PT Alarms Tactical unit was in the area and was flagged by a client requesting assistance. The dog appeared aggressive."

The elderly woman was found laying helpless on the ground

"The dog was all over the lady and residents feared approaching the dog.

TimesLIVE

