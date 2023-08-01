Judge Kriegler steps down as Freedom Under Law chair after 15 years

Judge Johann Kriegler has stepped down as director of public interest organisation Freedom Under Law [FUL] after 15 years as chair.

He will be replaced by judge Azhar Cachalia.

The organisation said Kriegler conveyed to its board at its biennial meeting on Sunday that he wished to step down as a director and chair.

“The board resolved at the meeting to express its deepest appreciation for the dedication and unflagging leadership displayed by Justice Kriegler since the founding of Freedom under Law in 2008.

“For the lengthy period he has led the board he has been unsparing of himself in work done to confront lapses in the rule of law across the Southern African region,” FUL said on Tuesday.

FUL said it believed without Kriegler's personal bravery and clear moral leadership, many abuses of power would have passed without being exposed or challenged.

“His tenacity has ensured that many of those challenges have been successful.”

FUL said Kriegler served on the first Constitutional Court, retiring in 2022 at the age of 70.