South Africa

Freedom Under Law sends condolences to family of slain Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko

22 January 2023 - 17:20
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Dlamini was shot and killed outside his home on Saturday night. Stock photo.
Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Dlamini was shot and killed outside his home on Saturday night. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The news that Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko has been gunned down in cold blood comes as no surprise, Freedom Under Law (FUL) said on Sunday.

The Eswatini government said Maseko was brutally shot and killed by unknown criminals at his home in Mbabane on Saturday night.

“A ceaseless and fearless human-rights lawyer, an outspoken critic of the regime in his beloved Eswatini, Thulani had all too long suffered at the hands of a heedless regime.

“But he lived by the motto: ‘My head is bloody, but unbowed ... I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul’.

“Sadly, and to the shame of those engaged in the administration of justice in his country, all too often he was a lone beacon of light,” FUL chairperson judge Johann Kriegler said.

He said no-one could be misled by the cynical message of condolence put out on behalf of the Eswatini government.

“His passing has not only left his family bereft of a loved one; his country has been left the poorer, its human-rights conscience brutally stifled.”

FUL said in paying tribute to Maseko, it respectfully suggested it would be fitting if the Law Society of Eswatini were to mark his passing by observing January 21 every year as a day of mourning his death and rededication to the rule of law.

“To his widow and family we express our grateful condolences. They have paid a bitter price on behalf of all who try to serve the principles for which their dear one lived.”

TimesLIVE

Exhuming the TRC: one execution, two versions

Phila Ndwandwe was an Umkhonto we Sizwe combatant who disappeared in Swaziland in October 1988. For years, her family and comrades did not know what ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

Police beating doesn’t stop civil rights lawyer

Human rights lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere was arrested and accused of escaping from custody after allegedly being severely assaulted by riot police who ...
News
21 hours ago

‘They said this time they will kill me, as I wanted to show I was a hero’

The heavy toll of speaking truth to power
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

‘We want freedom and we want it now’: Africa’s online population demands its freedoms back

A special investigation by ZAM, an Amsterdam-based platform that focuses on  Africa, finds that more and more young, urbanised citizens are using the ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  3. Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle News
  4. 'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer South Africa
  5. Eskom crisis: No new quick fix News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials