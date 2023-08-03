South Africa

Man guilty of multiple rapes dies in holding cell during court adjournment

03 August 2023 - 22:39
A man who pleaded guilty on multiple charges of rape fell ill in a holding cell and died while the court was in recess. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ thawornnurak

Johannes Jojo Shabangu, 35, who pleaded guilty to 14 counts of rape and 11 of robbery with aggravating circumstances, died in a holding cell in North West on Wednesday.

Shabangu was standing trial at the North West high court, sitting in the Garankuwa regional court. He fell ill and collapsed in the holding cell while the court was in recess on Wednesday.

The man died after judge Andre Petersen heard his guilty plea statements and subsequently found him guilty on all counts in accordance with the guilty plea.

North West National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the matter was set for victim impact statements to be read in court before Shabangu's sentencing.  

When it emerged that he had fallen ill, the matter was rolled over to Thursday for him to receive medical attention. 

However, on Thursday it was confirmed in court that Shabangu had been declared dead by paramedics on Wednesday afternoon and a death certificate was presented to the court.

“The magistrate declared proceedings as finalised and ordered the death certificate to be filed with the registrar. He further ordered an inquest docket be registered to determine the cause of death,” said Mamothame.

Shabangu’s trial emanates from incidents in Winterveld between July 2012 and December 2019, where he, together with unknown accomplices, raped and robbed many women.

“In his guilty plea statement, which his attorney read, he took responsibility for all the charges he was facing and asked for forgiveness from his victims,” said Mamothame.

