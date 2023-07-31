“We gave her big projects and it was amazing how brilliant she was. She was good at her work. She was young but she could do way better than most people who have been working for the past 20 years. She got along with everyone, she was a good person and a leader as well.”
Mpisi, a 30-year-old lawyer, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder.
Police arrested Mpisi at his home in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend after what they described as a “thorough investigation”.
Mpisi looked calm when he appeared briefly in court wearing a green army jacket and jeans.
He remains in custody for further investigations and will return to court on August 7.
Mpisi has a three-year-old son with Rabalao. Shortly after her death, he posted pictures of the three of them, depicting a happy family.
“Rest in peace my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise *** ungekho [without you]? I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together, nothing can ever take that away.
“To all those who have given comfort. It is appreciated and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support is highly appreciated,” he wrote.
Colleague shocked after 'loving' boyfriend is arrested for murder of girlfriend
Image: Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi
A colleague of slain IT specialist Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao on Monday expressed shock after Rabalao's boyfriend Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi was arrested in connection with her murder.
“It is a surprise because we were with him when we were looking for Malebo, and I did not have any suspicions he would be a suspect in her murder,” said the man who asked not to be named.
Rabalao was killed in March. Her Mercedes-Benz was found engulfed in flames, and her charred remains were found inside the car after the flames were doused. The blaze happened hours after Mpisi had reported her missing on March 7.
It took two days for authorities to link Rabalao's missing person case to the burnt vehicle.
Boyfriend arrested months after woman’s burnt body found in Merc at Midrand
Rabalao's case was initially believed, at Midrand police station. to have been an accident.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE that after an intensive investigation the case was changed to murder. Rabalao's family hired a private investigator as they were not satisfied with the belief she was killed in an accident.
TimesLIVE has since learnt Rabalao's employer, an IT company in Centurion, supported Rabalao's family and offered to pay for the private investigator after they suspected foul play.
Mpisi was arrested at the weekend.
“We have a bit of a relief that the police have made some progress. We hope the family can get to know what happened to her and get closure at the end of the investigations,” Rabalao's colleague said.
Recalling the events in March, he said Rabalao had missed work on March 7. Because they were working remotely, her colleagues thought she may have had technical difficulties. She again missed work on March 8 and 9, and after again struggling to reach her, they raised the alarm.
The colleague said Mpisi failed to tell them he had reported her missing and over those two days Rabalao's child continued to go to school.
He described the slain woman as “brilliant”.
Image: Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi
“We gave her big projects and it was amazing how brilliant she was. She was good at her work. She was young but she could do way better than most people who have been working for the past 20 years. She got along with everyone, she was a good person and a leader as well.”
Mpisi, a 30-year-old lawyer, appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder.
Police arrested Mpisi at his home in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend after what they described as a “thorough investigation”.
Mpisi looked calm when he appeared briefly in court wearing a green army jacket and jeans.
He remains in custody for further investigations and will return to court on August 7.
Mpisi has a three-year-old son with Rabalao. Shortly after her death, he posted pictures of the three of them, depicting a happy family.
“Rest in peace my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise *** ungekho [without you]? I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together, nothing can ever take that away.
“To all those who have given comfort. It is appreciated and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support is highly appreciated,” he wrote.
Former EFF MP Godrich Gardee was one of the people who shared memories of Rabalao, saying she had comforted the family when he lost his daughter Hillary in May 2022.
“Your smiles at our EFF office in the late nights and early mornings, the lunches, dinner and breakfast on deadlines with your partner Thubelihle, you were patient and supportive ... you left us only with memories to cheer for. May your murderers be found our angel,” Gardee said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
Elderly rape victims want to testify in camera
TV personality and rapper Jub Jub arrested on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault
Thousands gather in Durban for National Men's Day march against GBV, femicide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos