South Africa

Boyfriend arrested months after woman’s burnt body found in Merc at Midrand

31 July 2023 - 10:10 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao was found dead, her body burnt beyond recognition inside a car in Midrand in March.
Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao was found dead, her body burnt beyond recognition inside a car in Midrand in March.
Image: Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao

Four months after Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao, 26, was found dead, her body burnt beyond recognition in a car in Midrand, police have made a breakthrough.

The mother of a toddler, who worked as an IT specialist in Centurion, was reported missing on March 7. She was found deceased inside her Mercedes-Benz that was engulfed in flames at 9pm that evening.

Rabalao’s boyfriend was arrested at the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal after a warrant of arrest was issued against him. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said during the investigation, it was established that Rabalao was killed before her body was burnt. 

“The suspect is her boyfriend. A warrant of arrest was issued by the Randburg magistrate's court. The suspect was traced and arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, July 28,” he said.

The accused, who is 30, is expected to appear in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of murder.  

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “As the police, we will continue to prioritise cases where women and children are the victims. I am grateful with the manner in which the detectives handled this investigation and that the suspect is brought to book for the family to find closure.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Elderly rape victims want to testify in camera

Elderly women in the Eastern Cape have asked parliament to make it possible for older rape victims to testify in camera in court, as is the case ...
News
2 days ago

'We can sue them' — Outrage over alleged blue light brigade abuse video

"We can sue them. We can get them jailed to serve time. Let them DM us. We fear fo**l".
News
3 weeks ago

Family left without answers after man accused of setting Mamelodi woman alight dies

A Mamelodi family has been left without answers after the death of the man accused of dousing his girlfriend with petrol and setting her alight.
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Once again, justice eludes a family

The accused in the Hillary Gardee matter have been freed, leaving her family struggling for closure and public trust in law-enforcement further ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

#Saytheirnames: Growing calls for action on SA's grim GBV crisis

TimesLIVE profiles some of the women recently murdered in South Africa and asks experts how to tackle gender-based violence.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Boyfriend arrested months after woman’s burnt body found in Merc at Midrand South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  3. Secret deals with Russia help Kim Jong Un fund nuclear programme World
  4. 16 injured in Durban car pile-up South Africa
  5. Food is becoming cheaper, but not everyone is happy World

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site