'Get out of the holes before we close them,' Cele warns Riverlea zama zamas

Police minister Bheki Cele has warned zama zamas operating in Riverlea, Johannesburg, to come out from underground as all of the holes dug up for illegal mining will soon be permanently closed.

Cele was speaking at an imbizo with the community on Friday following community protests against illegal mining which started after five bodies of suspected illegal miners were discovered on Monday.

Since then, police have arrested 194 suspected illegal miners, 170 of them undocumented foreign nationals.

During his visit, Cele said he had discovered that two holes which were previously closed had been reopened for illegal mining and that the area had 61 holes from which zama zamas were operating.